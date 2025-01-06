Israeli army admits ambulance use in West Bank raid

The Israeli army admitted on Monday that its forces used an ambulance to infiltrate the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus, occupied West Bank, which Palestinians say led to the deaths of an elderly woman and a young man, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

On Sunday, Palestinians shared surveillance footage from a store showing Israeli soldiers exiting an ambulance in the heart of the camp and firing at bystanders. According to them, the action resulted in the deaths of an 80-year-old woman and a young man.

The Israeli army in a statement said it operates in accordance with international law and is investigating the incident in question.

It said the probe would examine the use of the vehicles shown in the video and allegations of harm to uninvolved individuals during the exchange of fire.

The video is said to have been captured on Dec. 19, 2024 during an Israeli raid on the camp. On the same day, Palestinian sources reported two fatalities.

At the time, the Israeli army said it conducted an operation to arrest a suspect. "During the activity, there was an exchange of fire with fighters who fired shots and threw explosive devices at the forces," the statement added.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, when Israel started its war on Gaza after a Hamas border incursion, violence in the West Bank has spiraled, with hundreds of Palestinians and killed by Israeli forces.





















