RUSSIA CLAIMS IT CAPTURED UKRAINES STRONGHOLD OF KURAKHOVE

Russia claimed on Monday that its forces had captured the city of Kurakhove, a key Ukrainian stronghold and supply hub in the Donetsk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in a statement, said the settlement was defended by some 15,000 Ukrainian troops.

"The liberation of Kurakhove deprived the Kyiv regime of the possibility to shell the civilian population of Donetsk with artillery systems. The establishment of control over Kurakhove significantly hampered the logistical and technical support of Ukraine's armed forces grouping in the Donetsk direction," the ministry said.

The ministry said the Russian army will accelerate its advancement in the east of Ukraine after the fall of Kurakhove.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the claim, and independent verification remains challenging amid the ongoing conflict.





