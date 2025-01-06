Migrants cross English Channel to UK for 1st time in 2025

Migrants crossing the English Channel to the UK have been reported for the first time in 2025, according to the Home Office data.

The latest figures released on Sunday showed a total of 61 people were detected crossing the English Channel via a small boat on Friday.

This marked the first Channel crossing of the new year after five days of no crossings since Dec. 29 when 291 migrants arrived in the UK soil in six boats.

According to the Home Office the number of migrants arriving in the country via the English Channel increased by 25% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

A total of 36,816 people made the perilous journey by small boats in 2024, up from 29,437 in 2023.