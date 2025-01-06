Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts El Salvador

A powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Sunday off the coast of El Salvador, shaking residences in several parts of the country.

Its epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city of La Libertad, local media reported.

The depth of the quake was recorded at 49.5 kilometers (30.75 miles).

The earthquake was also felt in Guatemala and Nicaragua.

"Following the severe earthquake that occurred this morning, we have been preparing reports from all regions of our country," El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said in a post on X.

"It seems that there is no loss of life or property," he added.























