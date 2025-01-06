Iran nuclear programme nearing point of no return: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the Iranian nuclear programme was approaching the point of no return, adding that France would need to have a strategic discussion regarding Iran with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Macron said that leaders would need to ask themselves if they should launch a sanctions restoration mechanism on Iran before October 2025.

Iran 'main strategic and security challenge' in Middle East: Macron

Macron said Iran was the main strategic and security challenge in the Middle East, citing the acceleration of its nuclear programme and support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Iran is the main strategic and security challenge for France, the Europeans, the entire region and beyond," Macron said in a speech to ambassadors, adding the issue would be a key subject of discussion with the new administration of US president-elect Donald Trump.











