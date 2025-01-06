IAEA REPORTS LOUD BLASTS NEAR UKRAINES ZAPORIZHZHYA NUCLEAR PLANT

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported hearing loud blasts near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant on Sunday, coinciding with reports of a drone attack on the plant's training center, the director general of the agency said.

The agency has not yet been able to confirm any impact, said Rafael Mariano Grossi.

"The IAEA is aware of reports of an alleged attack by a drone at the ZNPP training center today, just outside of the site's perimeter," Grossi said in a statement.

"Reports state that there were no casualties and no impact on any NPP equipment."

























