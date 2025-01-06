EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT VON DER LEYENS VISIT TO POLAND POSTPONED DUE TO PNEUMONIA

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's planned visit to Poland on Jan. 9 has been postponed following her diagnosis with a severe case of pneumonia, the Commission's chief spokesperson announced on Monday.

Paula Pinho provided an update on von der Leyen's health during a press briefing in Brussels, confirming that all of the president's external engagements have been canceled until mid-January due to the illness. "

"If all goes well, she will return by mid-January," Pinho said.

The visit to Poland, which assumed the rotating European Union presidency on Jan. 1, will be rescheduled. However, a new date has not yet been set, Pinho added, assuring that the Commission will announce the revised schedule once finalized.

Despite her illness, von der Leyen remains in daily contact with her team and recently spoke by phone with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ahead of Meloni's planned visit to the US.

When asked whether a temporary replacement would be appointed during von der Leyen's absence, Pinho said: "We will see whether she will be able to return or if someone else will take over, depending on her health condition."

Von der Leyen, whose illness was confirmed on Jan. 3, has cleared her calendar for the first half of January. She began her second term as Commission President on Dec. 1, 2024, after being re-elected in the European Parliament elections last June.

Traditionally, the European Commission president visits the member state holding the EU presidency to meet with its government.





