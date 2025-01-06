CANADAS TRUDEAU EXPECTED TO STEP DOWN AMID PARTY PRESSURE: REPORT

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to announce his resignation, according to a media report Sunday.

Citing anonymous sources, The Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau is expected to resign as leader of the Liberal Party possibly before a critical party meeting on Wednesday.

This comes as Trudeau faces growing dissatisfaction within his party and low public approval ratings, raising concerns about his ability to win the next election against a surging Conservative opposition.

Sources suggest that Trudeau wants to control the timing of his departure to avoid the appearance of being ousted by his party. It remains unclear whether he will step down immediately or continue as prime minister while the Liberals choose a new leader.

The race to replace Trudeau is already generating a buzz, with potential contenders including senior government figures like Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and former central banker Mark Carney. Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc has also reportedly been mentioned as a possible interim leader.

Calls for Trudeau to resign became louder after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced her resignation last month after clashing with Trudeau on issues including how to handle possible US tariffs, describing the move as the "only honest and viable path."

Recent polls suggest that Trudeau's leadership has significantly weakened public support for the Liberals. According to the Angus Reid Institute's latest year-end poll, the Canadian premier received an approval rating of only 28%.





