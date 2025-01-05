Pakistan, UAE agree to further enhance economic, political, cultural ties

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday agreed to further boost economic, political, and cultural ties.

This came during a meeting between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Pakistan's city of Rahim Yar Khan, where the latter arrived on his private visit.

The two leaders also discussed a wide range of issues, including economic collaboration, regional stability, climate change, and the promotion of mutual interests on the global stage, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Sharif underscored Pakistan's readiness to expand cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, technology, trade, infrastructure and skill development.

For his part, Al Nahyan highlighted the UAE's keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan in the mining, minerals, and agriculture sectors according to the statement.

He also reiterated the UAE's commitment to enhancing its longstanding partnership with Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of people-to-people connections and shared prosperity, it added.