At least 2 Palestinians killed as Israeli warplanes pound Gaza

At least two Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medics said.

The Civil Defense Agency said the body of a Palestinian was recovered and several people were injured after an Israeli strike that reduced a home to rubble in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Another Palestinian was killed in Israeli bombardment in the northern town of Jabalia, a medical source said.

Artillery shelling also targeted northwestern Rafah in southern Gaza and the western and northern parts of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, witnesses said.

No information about casualties was not yet available.

Two Palestinians were also injured when Israeli fighter jets hit a home near a mosque in Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, another medical source said.

According to witnesses, Israeli army forces demolished several residential buildings in the southern and northern parts of Gaza City.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,700 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.









