Russia vows retaliation for Ukrainian attack with US missiles

Russia announced it successfully repelled a Ukrainian attack with US-made ATACMS missiles in the Belgorod border region and warned of possible retaliation.

DPA WORLD Published January 04,2025

Russia has said its military successfully repelled a Ukrainian attack using long-range US-made ATACMS missiles in the Belgorod border region, and threatened to retaliate.



All ATACMS missiles used in the attack have been shot down, the Russian Defene Ministry said on Telegram on Saturday, adding that Moscow would respond accordingly.



It was not possible to independently verify the claims.



In November, US President Joe Biden had authorized Kiev to attack certain targets in Russia with US-provided ATACMS missiles in order to defend against the ongoing Russian invasion.



Russia has said that it will respond to any attacks with the long-range missiles on Russian soil by launching hypersonic missiles on targets in Ukraine.



In November, Russia fired a medium-range Oreshnik hypersonic missile, which could potentially be equipped with nuclear warheads, at the Ukrainian industrial city of Dnipro. However, the damage was minor and the missile did not carry any nuclear warheads.



Despite the Russian claim that all ATACMS missiles had been repelled, a high-rise building in the Russian city of Voronezh, to the east of Belgorod, had to be evacuated due to a drone strike, according to the city's mayor.



Some 100 people were brought to safety and a state of emergency has been declared in one part of the city to facilitate the cleanup efforts, he said.











