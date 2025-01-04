Russia claims it captured another settlement in Ukraine’s Luhansk

Russia on Saturday claimed that its forces have taken control of another settlement in Ukraine's Luhansk region.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the forces carried out attacks on 132 targets, including Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure, drone assembly and storage facilities, and locations where Ukrainian troops and military equipment were stationed.

"Units of the Western Military Group have liberated the Nadiya settlement in the Luhansk People's Republic," it added.

Additionally, the statement said that Russian air defense systems also shot down 72 Ukrainian drones and intercepted eight US-made long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).