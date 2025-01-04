Lebanon reports 12 more Israeli cease-fire violations

Lebanese authorities reported on Saturday 12 more Israeli violations of the cease-fire agreement that was meant to end hostilities between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah group on Nov. 27.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), the violations occurred in the districts of Marjayoun, Nabatieh, and Bint Jbeil in the Nabatieh Governorate, as well as in the Tyre district in the South Governorate.

In the Marjayoun district, Israeli military personnel advanced toward the town of Burj Al-Muluk and stationed near the Farah gas station before blocking the road with barbed wire.

Israeli incursions were also observed in the area between the towns of Odaisseh and Taybeh.

In the same district, Israeli artillery fired a shell near the Imam Al-Sadr Sports Complex in the Dubieh area west of the town of Mais Al-Jabal.

Additionally, the Israeli military carried out demolitions of homes and buildings in the area extending between the towns of Taybeh and Rab Thalathin.

In the Nabatieh district, intensive low-altitude flights of Israeli drones were reported over the towns of Doueir, Jebchit, Harouf, and Aabba, with medium-altitude flights observed over the Zahrani area north of the Litani River.

In the Bint Jbeil district, Israeli Merkava tanks and a bulldozer advanced into the town of Maroun Al-Ras and the Aqabat Maroun neighborhood in the city of Bint Jbeil, where a shell was fired at a house in this neighborhood.

In the Tyre district, the Israeli military conducted demolitions of homes and buildings in the area extending between the towns of Alma Al-Shaab and Tayr Harfa.

Continuous low-altitude reconnaissance flights by Israeli drones were also reported over the city of Tyre and its surroundings, as well as the towns of Abbassiyeh, Tura, Burj Rahal, and Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line-a de facto border-in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,664 others have been injured.



