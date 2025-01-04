Israeli lawmakers blasted for call on intensified military offensive in Gaza

Rawhi Fattouh, the head of the Palestinian National Council, on Saturday denounced a call by far-right members of the Israeli Knesset to escalate military offensive in northern Gaza, describing it as a "full-fledged war crime and a direct call for the genocide of the Palestinian people."

On Thursday, Israeli media reported that the eight lawmakers urged Defense Minister Israel Katz to adopt a five-point strategy known as "The Generals' Plan," which includes forced evacuations, destruction of infrastructure, and targeting of civilians deemed non-compliant.

Though not officially announced, the Israeli army has reportedly implemented aspects of this plan since October 2024.

In a statement, Fattouh condemned the lawmakers, saying: "The Knesset has become a den for bloodthirsty extremists who are not content with turning Gaza into a mass grave for tens of thousands of children and women. Now, they are astonished that Palestinians in Gaza are still alive."

He called on the international community and global parliaments to "fulfill their moral and humanitarian responsibilities in confronting these racist and blood-soaked positions."

He also urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take swift action against those promoting policies that violate international law and human rights, posing a grave threat to global peace and security.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army's genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 45,700 people, most of them women and children, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.





