Kazakh President approves sending black boxes to Brazil

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that sending the two black boxes of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane, which crashed near Aktau, to Brazil was the "only correct decision" to ensure the objectivity and impartiality of the investigation. Tokayev also discussed strengthening the economy and sovereignty in an interview with Kazakhstan's "Ana Tili" newspaper.

He recalled that 38 people, including six Kazakh citizens, lost their lives in the crash and many others were severely injured. He praised the quick and professional response from rescue teams, doctors, and police, as well as the help of local workers who rushed to assist the victims. Tokayev also highlighted the solidarity shown by Kazakh citizens, noting how many volunteered to donate blood.

He also confirmed that a government commission was established to investigate the crash and 17 international experts, including those from the International Civil Aviation Organization, were invited to assist. Tokayev affirmed that the decision to send the flight data recorders (black boxes) to Brazil was the best choice to ensure an impartial investigation.

The plane, an Embraer 190, had crashed on December 25th near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on a flight from Baku to Grozny. The plane was carrying five crew members and 62 passengers. 38 people were reported dead, and 29 survived.