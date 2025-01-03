GERMANYS CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ URGES CLEAR RULES ON FIREWORKS AFTER NYE CHAOS

News World Germany's Chancellor Scholz urges 'clear rules' on fireworks after NYE chaos

Germany's Chancellor Scholz urges 'clear rules' on fireworks after NYE chaos

"We must have clear rules on what pyrotechnics can be used and take tough action against all those who do not comply with the law. That's the right way to go," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement during a visit to the local fire brigade in the Berlin suburb of Kleinmachnow.

DPA WORLD Published January 03,2025 Subscribe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz weighed in on Friday about a possible ban on fireworks in the country, saying that clear new regulations are needed following injuries and deaths from explosives over the New Year's holiday.



"We must have clear rules on what pyrotechnics can be used and take tough action against all those who do not comply with the law," said Scholz during a visit to the local fire brigade in the Berlin suburb of Kleinmachnow. "That's the right way to go."



Chaos on New Year's Eve in many German cities has repeatedly prompted debate about fireworks restrictions in recent years, with property damage, injuries, environmental concerns and issues for animals all being raised.



At least five people were killed in fireworks-related accidents across the country, and extensive property damage was reported in some places.



Berlin's interior minister, Iris Spranger, called for major new nationwide restrictions on fireworks that would allow local governments to limit detonations to specifically designated "pyro permit zones."



Germany's police union is also campaigning for a nationwide ban on both the use and sale of fireworks - and criticized politicians for holding "sham debates" about the issue every year after New Year's but ultimately doing nothing.











