Amid martial law-induced crisis, Blinken to visit South Korea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit South Korea amid a prolonged crisis triggered by short-lived martial law.

The expected visit may begin Sunday, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing diplomatic sources.

If materialized, it would be the first such trip to South Korea by a top US diplomat after President Yoon Suk Yeol shocked the nation by martial law decree on Dec. 3.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will host Blinken for talks.

South Korea -- a critical ally of the US in the Far East -- has been in disarray since early last month as Yoon was impeached on Dec. 14 and faces charges of insurrection and treason.

Currently, the state administration is run by acting President Choi Sang-mok, who is also the finance minister.

Choi succeeded Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who was also impeached by the opposition-dominated parliament. Han was acting as the president after Yoon was impeached.

Yoon also faces a detention warrant by a joint team of investigators probing short-lived martial law. Until now, investigators have been unsuccessful in detaining Yoon due to a blockade imposed by presidential security, and the warrant remains valid until Monday.

Blinken's expected trip also comes as the US' Joe Biden administration is set to leave the White House by Jan. 20.

Separately, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is also expected to visit Seoul on Jan. 13.

Under Yoon, Seoul had closed ranks with Washington and Tokyo against North Korea, and as a counter to China's influence in the region.