7 Palestinians injured in assault by illegal Israeli settlers in West Bank

Seven Palestinians sustained injuries in an assault on Friday by illegal Israeli settlers on the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, central occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians sustained injuries as the settlers beat them using batons and hurled stones, the Health Ministry said. Their condition, however, is stable.

Silwad's mayor Raed Hamed told Anadolu that 40 armed settlers raided the town's Nasiba area, assaulted the people, and set fire to at least five cars.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal settlers.

At least 835 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful, and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.









