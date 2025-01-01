Pope Francis urges world leaders to annul debt of poorer nations

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged world leaders to annul the debt of poorer countries, the official Vatican news agency reported.

Speaking after his traditional New Years' Day Angelus, the pontiff said: "I encourage leaders of nations with Christian traditions to set an example by canceling or significantly reducing the debts of the poorest countries."

No country or people should be crushed by debt, he added.

Also touching upon the ongoing wars and conflicts across the world, he said: "Let us pray for an end to all fighting and for a decisive focus on peace and reconciliation. My thoughts go to war-torn Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Myanmar, (North) Kivu, and so many other people in conflict."

"Brothers and sisters, war destroys. It always destroys! War is always a defeat. Always. I express my heartfelt appreciation to all those striving for peace," he added.