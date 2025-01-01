New York ushers in 2025 with iconic Times Square celebration

The US welcomed 2025 with its iconic New Year's Eve ball drop celebration at Times Square, New York, where hundreds of thousands of people gathered despite rainy weather.

The celebration, a global spectacle, attracted participants from across the world and was watched by many people via live broadcasts on national television, internet platforms, and social media.

Security was at the forefront of preparations for the event, with New York City ramping up measures to ensure the safety of attendees.

"While thousands of people enjoy themselves, we're going to make sure through all of our agencies involved from the Office of Emergency Management to the Fire Department of New York to the New York City Police Department, we're going to make sure that they're safe and enjoy this city," Mayor Eric Adams said during a Monday news conference.

Uniformed and undercover officers were stationed throughout Times Square, and the New York Police Department (NYPD) enforced strict regulations, prohibiting alcohol, umbrellas, backpacks, lawn chairs, coolers, and large bags.

"Attendees who leave before the ball drops will not be able to gain entry to their original viewing area," the NYPD said in a statement, underscoring the crowd control measures in place.









