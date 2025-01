News World Ankara 'deeply saddened' over New Orleans truck-ramming attack

Türkiye expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the United States in the wake of the horrific truck-ramming attack in New Orleans that tragically claimed the lives of at least 10 people.

Published January 01,2025

The Turkish government conveyed its hope for a swift determination of the motive behind the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims, their families, and the American people.