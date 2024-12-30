UK flags fly at half-staff in honor of Jimmy Carter

Flags across UK government buildings are flying at half-staff on Monday in honor of former US President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday at the age of 100.

The announcement of his death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from world leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III.

In a statement, King Charles III remembered the president's historic 1977 visit to the UK with "great fondness," highlighting his remarkable dedication to service.

The king conveyed his condolences in a message to US President Joe Biden and the American people, praising Carter's lifetime commitment to peace and human rights.

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of President Carter," the king said.

"He was a committed public servant and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights."

Starmer said: "Motivated by his strong faith and values, President Carter redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad."

Carter, the 39th president of the US, served from 1977 to 1981. He died Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia.