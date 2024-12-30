News World Jewellery worth more than £10m stolen from house in London

Jewellery worth more than £10m stolen from house in London

A white man aged in his late 20s to 30s broke into a house in Avenue Road between 5 pm and 5:30 pm (1700-1730 GMT) on December 7 by climbing in through a second-floor window, the Metropolitan Police said. He took the Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags, £15,000 in cash as well as items of jewellery worth £10.4 million that included unique pieces.

DPA WORLD Published December 30,2024 Subscribe

Jewellery worth more than £10 million ($12.5 million) as well as designer handbags worth £150,000 have been stolen from a house in Primrose Hill in London.



A white man aged in his late 20s to 30s broke into a house in Avenue Road between 5 pm and 5:30 pm (1700-1730 GMT) on December 7 by climbing in through a second-floor window, the Metropolitan Police said.



He took the Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags, £15,000 in cash as well as items of jewellery worth £10.4 million that included unique pieces.



The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, cargo pants and a grey baseball cap, and kept his face covered.



Items that were taken include distinctive jewel-encrusted necklaces and bracelets.



The homeowners are offering a £500,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, and a second reward of 10% of the value of the recovered items for information that leads to the retrieval of the stolen jewellery.



Detective Constable Paulo Roberts said: "This is a brazen offence where the suspect has entered the property while armed with an unknown weapon and violated the sanctuary of the victims' home.



"The suspect has stolen £10.4 million worth of jewellery, much of which is sentimental and unique in its design, and therefore easily identifiable.



"We urge anyone who was in the area of Avenue Road, NW8, and saw anything suspicious to please come forward.



"Also, if you have seen this jewellery since, someone has offered to sell you it, or you have any further information, then please also contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously."











