European leaders pay tribute to former US President Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter waves to the crowd at the Democratic National Convention 2008 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on August 25, 2008. (AFP Photo)

World leaders expressed their condolences and paid tribute to former US President Jimmy Carter on Sunday, highlighting his lifelong dedication to peace, democracy and humanitarian causes.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer remembered Carter on X for his "decades of selfless public service" and his instrumental role in the Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt.

"Motivated by his strong faith and values, President Carter redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights," said Starmer, adding that Carter "lived his values in the service of others to the very end."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban highlighted Carter's contribution to Hungary during a challenging time.

"By returning the Holy Crown to the people of Hungary at the end of the 70s, he gave freedom-loving Hungarians hope in a hopeless time," Orban said on X, emphasizing Carter's enduring significance to Hungary.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris described Carter on X as a "global statesman and human rights pioneer" who served with "distinction and decency."

He praised Carter's role in fostering peace, particularly in the Middle East, and as a "respected voice" on the path to the Good Friday Agreement in Ireland.

"The world has lost a great humanitarian, the United States has lost a great president, and a family has lost a wonderful, decent man," Harris said.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called Carter "a lifelong champion of rights, democracy, and global health."

"Few statesmen have achieved as much out of office as in. The Carter Center's work is a powerful, enduring legacy," he said on X.

Carter, the 39th president of the United States, served from 1977 to 1981. He died Sunday at the age of 100 at his home in Plains, Georgia.

His commitment to peace, exemplified through his Nobel Peace Prize-winning efforts and decades of humanitarian work, was universally recognized by these leaders.

Their tributes underscore the profound impact of his leadership and advocacy, which extended far beyond his presidency.