Turkish military in 2024 expanded global cooperation with 89 nations: National Defense Ministry

Türkiye in 2024 signed military framework agreements with 89 countries, expanding its global cooperation, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Our strength is our glory," the ministry said in a video detailing its activities in 2024, highlighting Türkiye's contributions to NATO and regional and global peace and stability.

Ankara this year also signed military training cooperation agreements with 65 countries and military financial cooperation agreements with 33 nations, the ministry added.

The ministry added that negotiations are ongoing for additional agreements with 42 countries for a military framework, 13 for military training cooperation, and 14 for financial cooperation protocols.

- Türkiye took command of several key NATO operations

It also noted that the Turkish Armed Forces, NATO's second-largest army, this year took command of several key NATO operations, including the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group-2 and the Standing NATO Maritime Group-2.

Turkish forces also took the lead of the counter-piracy Combined Task Force 151 and holds the deputy commander position in NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR).

The ministry also reported that the naval vessels TCG Gokova, Gediz, and Lieutenant Arif Ekmekci are escorting the Oruc Reis seismic research vessel, which aims to help Somalia secure its maritime jurisdiction and integrate its marine resources into its economy.