Protests continue in Georgia after new president sworn in

Hours after the controversial swearing-in of former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili as Georgia's new president, large crowds gathered in the centre of the capital, Tbilisi, to protest against the government's anti-European course.

Pro-Western demonstrators have continued their anti-government protests in Georgia into Sunday evening.



Hours after the controversial swearing-in of former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili as Georgia's new president, large crowds gathered in the centre of the capital, Tbilisi, to protest against the government's anti-European course.



There were no initial reports of clashes with police.



For weeks, thousands of people have been demonstrating daily for a return to the country's pro-EU course and for a repeat of the parliamentary elections in October, in which the national-conservative ruling party Georgian Dream was declared the winner.



The party, founded by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, had put EU accession negotiations on hold until 2028, triggering the protests.



The previous pro-Western head of state, Salome Zourabichvili, does not recognise the election of Kavalaishvili on December 14 and, with the support of mass protests, is calling for new elections.



She left the presidential palace under pressure from the ruling party, but said that she was taking her legitimacy as head of state with her.









