Israeli targets Gaza City hospital with missile, killing seven

Palestinian civil defense officials announced on Sunday that an Israeli missile strike on Al-Wafa Hospital in eastern Gaza City resulted in seven fatalities. The missile reportedly hit the fifth floor of the hospital, injuring an unspecified number of people and causing a panicked evacuation of the building.

Since the start of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023, Israel has repeatedly hit Gaza's hospitals, school buildings and refugee camps with missiles.



On Saturday the Israeli military ended a three-day operation at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern city of Beit Lahia.



The patients were evacuated, the hospital ceased operations, and parts of the buildings were gutted by fire.



At least 33 hospitals in the Gaza Strip have had to close since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, according to Palestinian health officials.



Under international law, warring parties are not allowed to attack or repurpose hospitals for military reasons, and international law experts have argued that even if hospitals are used for military purposes, this does not allow the other side to target them.



