GERMANYS SCHOLZ SENDS CONDOLENCES TO VICTIMS OF SOUTH KOREA PLANE CRASH

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday sent condolences to the families of those killed in a deadly plane crash in South Korea.

"We have received terrible news of a plane crash in South Korea with many fatalities. Our condolences go out to the families of those killed in the crash and we wish the injured a speedy recovery," he wrote in a post on social media platform X.

At least 167 people were killed when an Jeju Air plane belly-landed and veered off the runway, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday, the national fire agency said.







