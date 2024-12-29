1 more Israeli soldier killed, another injured in Gaza fighting - military

One more Israeli soldier was killed and another injured in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the army said on Sunday.

A military statement said the soldier, from the army's 9th Battalion in the 401st Brigade, lost his life in clashes in northern Gaza, without giving further details.

Another soldier from the 931st Battalion was seriously wounded in clashes in northern Gaza, the army said in another statement.

According to Israeli military figures, at least 824 soldiers have been killed and 5,541 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,500 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.





