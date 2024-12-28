Kazakh president urges people against relying on disinformation regarding Azerbaijani airlines plane crash

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayve on Saturday urged people against relying on disinformation and fake news regarding the Azerbaijani airlines plane and asked authorities to complete a foolproof investigation into Wednesday's incident.

Tokayev instructed the Prosecutor General's Office and the government commission at a meeting in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, his press service said in a statement.

The president emphasized the importance of working to prevent disinformation and fake information intended to 'provoke,'" the statement said.

"The Government Commission and the Prosecutor General's Office, together with other authorized bodies, have been instructed to ensure a comprehensive and objective investigation of the crash," it added.

The Azerbaijan Airlines flight from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau on Wednesday, killing 38 people and leaving 29 survivors among the 67 onboard.

While Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan launched investigations, Azerbaijani officials attributed the crash to a Russian missile system.

The crash occurred amid Russian air defense activity against Ukrainian drones, and GPS jamming was detected in the region.

Authorities of all interested countries urge awaiting official findings before drawing conclusions.





