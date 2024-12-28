Kremlin spokesman says no contacts on Ukrainian settlement planned for early January

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no immediate plans to engage in discussions regarding the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis in early January.

When asked at a press briefing in Moscow if any preparations for contacts on the Ukrainian settlement are currently underway, Peskov replied: "No, there are no plans. Neither the first, second, or third of January."

"The most important thing is to take the first steps toward peace. This path has yet to be paved due to the Kyiv regime's position," he added.

Responding to US Security Advisor John Kirby's allegations that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane could have been shot down by a Russian anti-aircraft missile, Peskov said: "We have seen these statements. It is inappropriate for the presidential administration to comment on this," he stressed.

Dmitry Yadrov, the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency, has already described Moscow's stance, Peskov noted, adding that Russia would offer full assistance to both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in their investigations into the circumstances and causes of the plane crash.

"This willingness of Russia has been declared. We are waiting for the outcome of the investigation," he added.

The Azerbaijan Airlines flight from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau on Wednesday, killing 38 people and leaving 29 survivors among the 67 onboard.

While Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan launched investigations, Azerbaijani officials attributed the crash to a Russian missile system.

The crash occurred amid Russian air defense activity against Ukrainian drones, and GPS jamming was detected in the region.

Authorities of all interested countries urge awaiting official findings before drawing conclusions.











