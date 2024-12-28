Yemen’s Houthis targeted Israeli air base with hypersonic missile: Spokesperson

The Yemeni Houthi group said Saturday that it had launched a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Nevatim Air Base in Israel's southern Negev region.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a recorded address that the operation involved a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile, which he claimed successfully hit its target.

Saree warned Tel Aviv that his group's forces are "committed to continuing their religious, moral, and humanitarian duties by carrying out more military operations against the Israeli enemy until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted."

Earlier today, the Israeli army announced that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen early Saturday before it entered Israeli airspace.

In solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been facing a genocidal war by Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, the Houthis have targeted Israeli sites, cargo ships, or those linked with Tel Aviv with missiles and drones, expressing their determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

A coalition led by the US has been carrying out airstrikes since the beginning of 2024 that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

With the intervention of Washington and London, the Houthis announced they consider all American and British ships military targets.









