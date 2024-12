US citizen sentenced to 15 years for collecting genetic data of Russians: FSB

US citizen Eugene Spector has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for gathering genetic data of Russian citizens for the Pentagon, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

According to the FSB, Spector collected and transferred classified biotechnological and biomedical information, including state secrets, to foreign entities linked to the Pentagon.

The objective of this data collection was said to be the creation of a genetic screening system for Russian citizens.