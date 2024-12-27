France condemns storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli minister

France on Friday condemned a raid carried out by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"France condemns the visit yesterday of the Israeli Minister of National Security, Mr. Ben Gvir, to the Esplanade of the Mosques," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

It added that such actions violated "the historical status quo of the Holy Places in Jerusalem."

"In Jerusalem, the now systematic questioning of the status quo on the Esplanade of the Mosques creates a risk of generalized conflagration," the ministry said.

Emphasizing the need to preserve the historical status quo at holy places in Jerusalem, it also highlighted "the importance of Jordan's specific role in this regard."

Ben-Gvir, accompanied by Israeli police, carried out the raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem early Thursday morning.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal settlers into the flashpoint compound on an almost daily basis with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.