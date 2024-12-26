RUSSIAS LAVROV SAYS TÜRKIYES LEGITIMATE SECURITY INTERESTS IN SYRIA MUST BE ENSURED

Türkiye's legitimate security interests related to threats emanating from Syria must be ensured, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said the Russian Embassy in Damascus continues to operate, and through the diplomatic mission Moscow maintains contacts with new Syrian authorities after the collapse of the Assad regime.

"First of all, we are currently discussing practical issues related to ensuring the safety of Russian citizens and the safe functioning of our embassy," he said.

The minister reiterated Russia's openness to contacts with "all active socio-political forces in Syria," as well as interest and readiness for dialogue on issues of bilateral relations and regional agenda.

"We maintain these contacts, and we have been maintaining them for quite a long time, even before the recent events, we had such contacts with most of them," he said, adding that the head of the new administration in Syria, Ahmed Al Sharaa, called relations with Russia "long-standing and strategic" in a recent interview.

Lavrov highlighted difficulties connected to the current transition period in Syria, expressing willingness to assist in "supporting the consolidation of all processes in Syria and organizing elections in such a way that they are recognized by all and do not raise any questions."

"We have contacts on this subject with Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Lebanon. They are all interested in ensuring that Syria does not repeat the path taken by the Libyan state after NATO simply destroyed this state and it has to be put back together piece by piece," he said.

Lavrov also spoke on the importance of the role of Syria's neighbors, particularly Türkiye.

"We have heard President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan's statements. We understand the legitimate concerns of the Turkish leadership and the Turkish people about security on the border with Syria, where there have been numerous incidents involving terrorist organizations.

"These legitimate security interests must be secured, but they must be secured in such a way that Syria preserves its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity. And the Turkish leadership speaks in favor of this, and we support it," he said.

The minister also urged to address the problems arising from the east of Syria, which was, according to his assessment, "illegally occupied" by the US.

Lavrov pointed out that this significant part of country is the richest in Syria with the main oil fields and the most fertile lands on its territory.

"All this is extracted, exported, and money is spent on supporting separatist structures that the Americans have created in the east of the Syrian state. All this must be taken into account," he said.