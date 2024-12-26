Kremlin discourages speculation over cause of Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan

In this handout picture released by Kazakhstan's emergency situations ministry on December 26, 2024, emergency specialists work at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet near the western Kazakh city of Aktau. (AFP)

The Kremlin on Thursday refused to comment on media reports claiming that an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash was the result of an attack.

At a press briefing in Moscow, spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged that everyone wait for the end of an investigation launched by Kazakh authorities with the participation of a special task force from Azerbaijan.

In a separate statement, Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazakhstan's Senate speaker, urged against drawing premature conclusions from footage of the plane that crashed on Wednesday near the Caspian city of Aktau, warning that some are trying to benefit from speculation.

"These are speculations and unfounded statements. And it's wrong to spread such statements, it's unethical, and it's an indicator that certain people want to earn certain dividends for themselves in this situation," he remarked.

Large holes on the tail of the plane sparked speculation that it had been brought down by an attack.

The holes, visible in footage from the crash site, appeared to have been caused by weapons fire, in the view of some online commentators.

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight with 67 people on board traveling from the Azerbaijan capital Baku to Grozny, Chechnya crashed on Wednesday near the Kazakh city of Aktau.

In the crash, 38 people were killed and 29 survived, said Kazakh officials.

Thursday was declared a day of national mourning in Azerbaijan over the crash.