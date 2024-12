A "terrorist act" sank the cargo ship that went down in international waters in the Mediterranean, the Russian state-owned company that owns the vessel said Wednesday.

The Oboronlogistika company, which belongs to the Russian defence ministry, said it "thinks a targeted terrorist attack was committed on December 23, 2024, against the Ursa Major," it said in a statement cited by Russian news agencies, without indicating who may have been behind the act or why.