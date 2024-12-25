Christians in Aleppo celebrate Christmas at Catholic Church in Syria

As Syria begins to rebuild and normalize after the fall of the Baath regime, Aleppo's Christian community gathered in the Catholic Church to joyfully celebrate Christmas.

The city's Christians, enjoying renewed stability and peace under the control of groups that toppled the previous regime, embraced the holiday with hope and unity.

The Catholic Church, prepared for the occasion, featured a brightly lit Christmas tree and festive decorations, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Hundreds of Christians from all age groups filled the church, coming together to express their wishes for peace and harmony.

The celebration was marked by prayers and hymns, with a heartfelt spirit of togetherness enveloping the congregation.

Syria's new leadership has declared Dec. 25-26, coinciding with Christmas, as official holidays, ensuring that state institutions will remain closed during the festivities.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

