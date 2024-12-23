Syria’s new administration leader says Qatar to have active role in country’s development process

Qatar will have an active and purposeful role in Syria's reconstruction and development process, said Ahmed al-Sharaa, head of Syria's new administration, on Monday.

His statements came during a press conference after he met in Damascus with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Al-Khulaifi, the first official Qatari visit to Syria in over 13 years.

Al-Sharaa expressed gratitude for Qatar's enduring support of the Syrian people and its unwavering stance until the victory of the revolution against the Bashar al-Assad regime.

He announced that Syria is entering a developmental phase, with Qatar set to play a pivotal role in reconstruction efforts.

He also disclosed an official invitation extended to Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to visit Syria, underlining the importance of bolstering bilateral relations.

The Syrian leader noted that Qatar has expressed its readiness to invest in key sectors, including energy and port infrastructure, signaling a significant step toward Syria's recovery and regional collaboration.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry, for its part, said that al-Khulaifi discussed with al-Sharaa ways of "bolstering ties, supporting Syria's reconstruction, and addressing key issues like operational aid for Damascus International Airport under Qatar's humanitarian initiatives."

Al-Khulaifi affirmed Qatar's enduring commitment to aiding the Syrian people in building a state "founded on justice, freedom, and sustainable development," a ministry statement said.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity and achieving a peaceful political transition through an inclusive process aligned with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The meeting also underscored the need for collaborative efforts "to protect civilians and combat terrorism, signaling a renewed partnership for Syria's stability and progress."

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks