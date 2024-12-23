ISRAELS PM NETANYAHU SAYS CERTAIN PROGRESS MADE IN HOSTAGE NEGOTIATIONS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said progress had been made in ongoing hostage negotiations with Hamas in Gaza but that he did not know how much longer it would take to see the results.

During a speech in Israel's Knesset, Netanyahu said Israel had made "great achievements" militarily on several fronts and that military pressure on Hamas had led its leaders to soften their previous demands.

The prime minister, in between heckles from opposition members, said Israel had solidified its stance as a "regional power" and that he planned to expand the Abraham Accords together with Israel's "American ally".

Netanyahu said Israel's economy was strong and encouraged foreign investors to invest.







