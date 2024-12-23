Israel violates cease-fire, killing 2 more people in southern Lebanon

Two people were killed and another injured on Monday in an Israeli airstrike near a school in Marjayoun, southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that "two martyrs and one wounded" were the result of an airstrike that targeted a group of people near the Tayibe Official School in the area.

This attack brings the total casualties from Israeli violations of the cease-fire in southern Lebanon to 32 killed and 38 wounded, according to data from the Health Ministry and the official news agency, as monitored by Anadolu.

The Israeli military continues to violate the cease-fire agreement daily, with widespread destruction of homes and villages in southern Lebanon under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah positions.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli army spokesperson Ella Wawia said that as part of the October ground incursion into southern Lebanon, the military conducted extensive operations around 20 villages in southern Lebanon, without naming them.

As of yet, Hezbollah has not commented on the Israeli military's statement.

Under the terms of the Nov. 27 cease-fire, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line-a de facto border-in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

More than 4,000 people have been killed and over 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, in addition to over 1 million displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.







