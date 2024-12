A chopper carrying five people has crashed in Papua New Guinea, the police said on Monday.

The North Coast Aviation Britten Norman 2B helicopter went missing on Sunday after it took off from Wasu in the Tawae-Siassi district in Morobe Province, daily Post Courier reported.

At least five people, including a police officer and two government officials, a pilot and a crew member, were aboard when the incident happened.

Authorities have dispatched a chopper for a search and rescue mission.