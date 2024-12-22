India, Kuwait elevate ties to ‘strategic partnership’

India and Kuwait on Sunday agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "strategic partnership," according to an official statement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during his two-day visit, which is the first visit of an Indian prime minister to the gulf nation in 43 years.

"The leaders recalled the strong historical and friendly ties between the two countries and re-affirmed their full commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation," the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"In this context, they agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership'."

⁠Prime Minister Modi also invited Kuwait's emir to visit India, the ministry said.

Separately, the ministry said Modi was conferred "The Order of Mubarak Al- Kabeer," the highest national award of Kuwait during the visit.

"India and Kuwait share an age-old bond characterized by historical ties, robust economic exchanges and vibrant cultural connections," the ministry said.