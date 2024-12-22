Tens of thousands protest in Belgrade against government over train station accident

Thousands of students and citizens attend a protest over the collapse of a train station roof that killed 15 people last month, amid a widespread blockade of higher education institutions in downtown Belgrade on December 22, 2024. (AFP)

Tens of thousands of Serbians gathered on Sunday in the capital Belgrade demanding accountability over the Nov. 1 collapse of a canopy at a railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad that killed 15 people.

Farmers, artists and tens of thousands of people gathered at the Slavija Square on the call of students and farmer unions.

"Your hands are bloody," read one of the banners at the protest venue. People also carried signs that read: "Do you have a clear conscience?" and "Students are the voice of understanding."

President Aleksandar Vucic lifted the secrecy of all documents related to the construction and repair of the train station upon the protesters' request, but students claim the published documents are "incomplete."

Students are also demanding the release of those detained in previous demonstrations.

Classes at many universities throughout the Balkan country remain suspended for weeks with students camping inside their faculty buildings. Academics, opposition MPs and artists have supported the student protests.

President Vucic has called on students to return to classes, saying their demands had been met.

BOYCOTT MOVEMENT BY STUDENTS



As many as 15 people were killed and two injured when a concrete shed collapsed at the train station in Novi Sad on Nov. 1.

Following the incident, prosecutors announced the detention of 11 individuals, including former Construction Minister Goran Vesic.

Among those detained are Serbian Railways Infrastructure Director Jelena Tanaskovic, former director Nebojsa Surlan, and Assistant Minister for Railway Transport Anita Dimoski.

Vesic stepped down on Nov. 5 following public outrage, while Foreign Trade Minister Tomislav Momirovic also resigned.

Momirovic had served as construction, transport, and infrastructure minister in Ana Brnabic's government from 2020 to 2022, before assuming the role of internal and foreign trade minister.

The opposition continues to criticize the government for its handling of the railway station collapse. Authorities have questioned at least 40 individuals amid allegations of negligence during repair work carried out at the station in 2021.