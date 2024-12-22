Israeli minister calls for ‘comprehensive deal’ to end Gaza war, retrieve hostages

Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 07 December 2024. (IHA File Photo)

Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation David Amsalem called Sunday for a comprehensive hostage exchange deal with Hamas that could pave the way to end the war in Gaza.

"We should have sought a single, comprehensive deal from the beginning," Amsalem told the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

He argued that such an agreement could enable Israel to conclude the ongoing war in Gaza while maintaining operational control over the enclave akin to its approach in the occupied West Bank.

According to Israeli sources, Tel Aviv is seeking a two-phased agreement with Hamas to allow the release of women, the injured, and elderly hostages, followed by a broader deal to end the war and facilitate army withdrawal from Gaza.

Amsalem, however, said that Israel must control the Philadelphi Corridor, a demilitarized zone on the Gaza-Egypt border.

"This is the one thing we must insist on currently. Everything else is negotiable. The fight in Gaza could continue for years to come," he said.

He suggested Israel could agree to withdraw its forces from Gaza if all captives were returned, allowing the army to operate from outside the border as needed while retaining control over the corridor.

Amsalem dismissed recent calls within Israel's governing coalition, led by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, to revive settlement building in Gaza.

"The Israeli army never intended to remain in Gaza indefinitely. Discussions about resettlement in Gaza are a waste of time," he said.

While Prime Minister Netanyahu has not taken a definitive stance on the issue, his government ministers openly advocate for the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the establishment of Israeli settlements on their lands.

Mediation efforts led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to reach a cease-fire in Gaza have so far failed due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt the war.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

