6 children among 24 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Another 24 Palestinians, including six children, were killed and several others injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes targeting various locations across the Gaza Strip.

According to a medical source at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, eight bodies, including that of two children and two women, along with several injured individuals, were brought to the hospital following an Israeli airstrike on the Musa Bin Nusair School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses reported that airstrikes on the school, which housed displaced families, caused fires and extensive damage to the building.

Five Palestinians, including four children, were killed when an Israeli airstrike targeted a gathering of civilians in the Jabalia al-Nazla area in northern Gaza, he added.

In another attack, medical sources reported that four people were killed and several others injured when Israeli jets targeted a vehicle in Gaza City's Al-Jala Street.

Two more people were killed and seven others injured in an Israeli strike targeting a group of civilians in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, medics said.

Sixteen people were also injured in a drone strike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, they added.

A Palestinian man and his wife were also killed by an Israeli helicopter attack on their apartment in central Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Additionally, three Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in eastern Rafah in southern Gaza, medics said.

Five people were critically injured after an explosion caused by unmanned robotic devices in the Sheikh Zayed area in northern Gaza, a medical source said.

Meanwhile, the northern Gaza Strip continued to face intense bombardment and shelling throughout the night into Sunday, particularly in the Jabalia refugee camp, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun cities, with ongoing strikes around Kamal Adwan Hospital.

In the central Gaza Strip, artillery shelling hit the western side of the New Camp in Nuseirat.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,200 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

























