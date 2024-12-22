2 children among 17 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Another 17 Palestinians, including two children, were killed and others injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes targeting various locations across the Gaza Strip.

According to a medical source at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, eight bodies, including that of two children and two women, along with several injured individuals, were brought to the hospital following an Israeli airstrike on the Musa Bin Nusair School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses reported that airstrikes on the school, which housed displaced families, caused fires and extensive damage to the building.

In another attack, medical sources reported that four people were killed and several others injured when Israeli jets targeted a vehicle in Gaza City's Al-Jala Street.

Meanwhile, the northern Gaza Strip continued to face intense bombardment and shelling throughout the night into Sunday, particularly in the Jabalia refugee camp, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun cities, with ongoing strikes around Kamal Adwan Hospital.

In the central Gaza Strip, artillery shelling hit the western side of the New Camp in Nuseirat.

In the southern Gaza Strip, a Palestinian man and his wife were killed by an Israeli helicopter attack on their apartment in central Khan Younis.

Additionally, three unidentified Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the eastern parts of Rafah.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,200 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.





