Russia jails man for allegedly handing soldiers' info to FBI

Russia has sentenced a man to 19 years in jail for allegedly sending information about Russian soldiers to the United States' FBI, Russia's FSB security service said Saturday.

The unidentified man, who was born in 1993, was found guilty of "high treason" and other charges, the FSB said in a statement.

The FSB accused the man, from the city of Orenburg, of "passing information on the identity and other personal data of Russian servicemen to the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)."

He was first arrested in January 2023.

The FSB said Saturday a regional court in Orenburg, in central Russia, sentenced him to 19 years in a strict penal colony.

Russian courts have ordered multiple heavy jail terms for treason, terrorism and sabotage since the start of the military offensive -- accusing people of working for Ukraine or with Western governments to undermine Russia's campaign.







