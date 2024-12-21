Sorrow strikes Germany after deadly Christmas market attack

The city of Magdeburg is reeling in grief Saturday following a tragic attack on its Christmas market that left five dead and more than 200 injured.

Locals gathered at Johannis Church across from the market to mourn and pay tribute to the victims on the day after the attack.

The church, which also saw German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lay flowers, has become a center of remembrance, with many leaving flowers, lighting candles and offering condolences.

Clara Schmidt, a resident who visited the church to place flowers, shared her sorrow.

"The atmosphere here is very sad. What I feel is grief and sorrow," said Schmidt.

Though she had hoped to visit the market, she was unable to, and her friends who had gone were the first to confirm that they were safe. "When we heard about the attack, we immediately reached out to our friends. Luckily, they all responded quickly," she said.

Schmidt said the city's mood was one of shock and sadness. "We don't want hatred to escalate. What's happening on social media is troubling," she said. "This act of hate fuels more hatred, and that is the wrong response. Hatred only creates more hatred."

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were at home when the news broke. "What I feel is pure shock. I'm devastated," said the resident.

The identity of the attacker "is completely irrelevant. The focus should be on the people who died, and participating in any speculation would just divert the subject entirely," according to the local.

The attack brings to mind the tragic events of Dec. 19, 2016, in Berlin, when a similar vehicle attack took place at a Christmas market. "I was in Berlin at the time, but not at the market," said the anonymous resident. "I understand that feeling of helplessness. There is no 100% security anywhere. Risk is always present. It's difficult to prevent such events from happening."

Meanwhile, Yusuf Arikan, Türkiye's Consul General in Hannover, visited the hospital to check on Ali and Aylin Temel, a Turkish couple injured in the attack.

Both sustained fractures but are in stable condition. "The condition of our two citizens is good. They are not in any life-threatening danger," Arikan confirmed after the visit.

The suspect in the Magdeburg attack is a 50-year-old Saudi doctor described as being anti-Islam and a supporter of the far-right and Zionism.

German media has identified him as Talib A, who knocked over dozens of people Friday before being arrested by police.

The suspect came to Germany in 2006 and had been working as a psychiatrist in Bernburg, south of Magdeburg.

His social media posts often expressed concerns about the rise of Islam in Germany. He shared posts in support of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, a far-right party opposed to Muslim immigration, and other anti-Islam groups in Europe. He is also said to have shared a map of the so-called "Greater Israel" that includes parts of Turkish territory.







