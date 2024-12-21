Muslim world condemns car-ramming attack on Christmas market in eastern German city of Magdeburg

Arab countries and Islamic organizations condemned on Saturday a deadly car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg.

The condemnation of the attack, which resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to more than 200 others, came in statements from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Palestine, as well as Al-Azhar and the Muslim World League.

The suspect who drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg is a 50-year-old Saudi doctor described as being anti-Islam and a supporter of far-right and Zionism, according to German media.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed the Kingdom's condemnation of the attack and reaffirmed its stance of "rejecting violence," expressing "sympathy and sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Germany, wishing the injured a speedy recovery."

Qatar reiterated its firm rejection of "violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of motives or reasons." Doha expressed "condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Germany," wishing the injured a quick recovery.

Kuwait emphasized "the importance of international solidarity to combat violence and terrorism, hold perpetrators accountable, and eradicate its sources."

Oman offered condolences to the German government and the victims' families. It expressed wishes for the recovery of the injured.

Egypt stressed its solidarity with Germany and its "rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism."

Similarly, Jordan said it " rejects "all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and terrorizing civilians."

Iraq expressed "full solidarity with the German government and people in the face of this tragic incident." It highlighted "its firm stance against all forms of violence and extremism," offered "heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the victims' families" and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Palestine described the attack as "tragic," expressing "solidarity with the Federal Republic of Germany and its people," and offered "condolences to the victims' families" while wishing the injured a swift recovery.

At the organizational level, Al-Azhar University and the Muslim World League condemned the attack, with the school describing the assault on civilians as "a heinous crime and a violation of all religious teachings and ethical values that aim to preserve lives and build bridges of coexistence among people.

The Muslim World League reiterated its "firm rejection and condemnation of violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications."

It expressed "sincere solidarity, heartfelt condolences, and sympathies to the victims' families and the injured, as well as to the entire German people."



